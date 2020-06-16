U.N. World Oceans Day Photo Competition Winners Announced

The winners of the United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition were announced last week during the first UN World Oceans Day 2020 Virtual Event.

The event and competition are coordinated by the UN’s Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs, and were produced in partnership with Oceanic Global. The competition was curated by Ellen Cuylaerts, hosted by

DivePhotoGuide, and made possible in part through the support of the Blancpain Ocean Commitment.

Ten judges announced the first, second and third place images from around the world in 10 categories during a 20-minute video segment. A 2020 World Oceans Day Theme winner was also selected by the organizers.

The team of judges comprised the guest judge for the theme, Jim Standing; and the panel of judges included Adriana Basques, Adam Hanlon, Jill Heinerth, Darren

Jew, Jane Morgan, Amos Nachoum, Miriam Stein Battles, David Salvatori, and John Thet.

All participants signed a Charter of 14 commitments regarding ethics in photography.

Joanna Smart won for her image in the World Oceans Day 2020 theme category “Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean.”

Other category winners include the following: