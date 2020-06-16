Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Underwater Imaging

U.N. World Oceans Day Photo Competition Winners Announced

John Liang
By John Liang

Joanna Smart, “Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean.”
The winners of the United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition were announced last week during the first UN World Oceans Day 2020 Virtual Event.

The event and competition are coordinated by the UN’s Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs, and were produced in partnership with Oceanic Global. The competition was curated by Ellen Cuylaerts, hosted by
DivePhotoGuide, and made possible in part through the support of the Blancpain Ocean Commitment.

Ten judges announced the first, second and third place images from around the world in 10 categories during a 20-minute video segment. A 2020 World Oceans Day Theme winner was also selected by the organizers.

The team of judges comprised the guest judge for the theme, Jim Standing; and the panel of judges included Adriana Basques, Adam Hanlon, Jill Heinerth, Darren
Jew, Jane Morgan, Amos Nachoum, Miriam Stein Battles, David Salvatori, and John Thet.

All participants signed a Charter of 14 commitments regarding ethics in photography.

Joanna Smart won for her image in the World Oceans Day 2020 theme category “Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean.”

Joanna Smart, “Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean.”
Other category winners include the following:

Leighton Lum (“Rejuvenation”)
Hannes Klostermann (“Underwater Seascapes”)
Michael Gallagher (“Underwater Life”)
Geo Cloete (“Above Water Seascapes”)
Renata Romeo (“Human Interaction: Making a Difference”)
Sirachai Arunrugstichai (“Clean Our Ocean”)
Francisco Sedano (“Digital Ocean Photo Art”)
Kyla McLay (“Youth”)
Matthew Potenski (“Science in Action: Ocean Decade 2021–2030”)
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

