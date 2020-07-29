Saturday, August 1, 2020
Ocean

U.S. Deems The Dwarf Seahorse Is Not An Endangered Species

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Dwarf Seahorse
Photo by MitchCoxPhoto on Adobe Stock

The U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service has determined that the Dwarf Seahorse should not be listed as an endangered species.

In a notice published this week, NMFS, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said it had conducted a 12-month “finding and listing determination” to look into whether the Dwarf Seahorse should be designated as an endangered species:

“We have completed a status review of the dwarf seahorse in response to a petition submitted by the Center for Biological Diversity. After reviewing the best scientific and commercial data available, including the Status Review Report, we have determined the species does not warrant listing at this time. While the species has declined in abundance, it still occupies its historical range, and population trends indicate subpopulations are stable or increasing in most locations. We conclude that the dwarf seahorse is not currently in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range and is not likely to become so within the foreseeable future.”

Check out the full notice here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

