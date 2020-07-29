U.S. Deems The Dwarf Seahorse Is Not An Endangered Species

The U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service has determined that the Dwarf Seahorse should not be listed as an endangered species.

In a notice published this week, NMFS, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said it had conducted a 12-month “finding and listing determination” to look into whether the Dwarf Seahorse should be designated as an endangered species:

“We have completed a status review of the dwarf seahorse in response to a petition submitted by the Center for Biological Diversity. After reviewing the best scientific and commercial data available, including the Status Review Report, we have determined the species does not warrant listing at this time. While the species has declined in abundance, it still occupies its historical range, and population trends indicate subpopulations are stable or increasing in most locations. We conclude that the dwarf seahorse is not currently in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range and is not likely to become so within the foreseeable future.”

