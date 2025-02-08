US Government To Ban Seafood Tied To Marine Mammal Bycatch

The US Government has agreed to ban the import of seafood tied to the bycatch of marine mammals such as dolphins, whales and others.

The move comes after a long campaign by conservation groups encouraging the government to implement the ban.

The final agreement came into force due to case at the U.S. Court of International Trade. The Natural Resources Defense Council, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Animal Welfare Institute along with Anderson & Kreiger LLP brought the suit, accusing the government of allowing fishery imports that did not adhere to US legal animal welfare requirements.

Every year, a monstrous 650,000 dolphins, whales and other marine mammals are senselessly killed by fishing gear world wide. These dead creatures are simply discarded as bycatch of commercial fishing. The new ban will come into effect on January 1, 2026.

The move should have a massive impact on marine mammals worldwide, since the US is the world’s largest importer of seafood.

Every year, over $25.5 billion worth of seafood is imported into the country from over 130 countries around the world. Approximately 80% of seafood consumed in the US is imported from other nations who have greatly reduced animal welfare requirements.

According to Georgia Hancock, program director and senior attorney for the Animal Welfare Institute’s Marine Wildlife Program:

“This settlement marks a significant step forward for marine mammal welfare. Bycatch not only affects marine mammal populations but also raises serious animal welfare concerns. While most animals entangled in fishing gear die by drowning, those who escape often suffer prolonged injuries, such as cuts, broken bones, or amputations, and die weeks or months after their entanglement.”

While Zak Smith, a senior attorney at NRDC added:

“Today’s agreement will ensure some relief for threatened marine mammals suffering from bycatch, level the playing field for fishermen working hard to protect marine mammals, and give consumers more confidence that the seafood they consume does not needlessly kill the whales and dolphins they love.”