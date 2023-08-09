Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Ocean

US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Bolster Fishery Disaster Relief

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Fishing Trawler
Fishing Trawler

US Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) recently introduced legislation to improve the federal regulatory process associated with the allocation of fishery disaster relief.

The “Fishery Improvement to Streamline untimely regulatory Hurdles post Emergency Situation Act” (FISHES Act) seeks to expedite the distribution of federal disaster relief following official fishery disaster declarations — which the State of Florida has requested six times since 2012.

Donalds said:

“The devastation incurred by the U.S. seafood industry in Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian was catastrophic, and the impact still persists. Our waterways are the lifeblood of our economy and the community, and it’s always been my commitment to advocate for water’s vitality—which ultimately benefits countless families, businesses, and the overall development of Florida’s 19th Congressional District. I am proud to introduce the bipartisan FISHES Act, and I thank every member supporting this effort.”

Specifically, the bill:

  • Seeks to improve the federal regulatory processes associated with fishery disaster relief funding within the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
  • Cuts red tape by enacting a 30-day decision requirement for OMB to deny/approve the State’s spending plan, which will ultimately expedite the federal fishery disaster relief funding process overall.

Check out the full bill text here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
97,539FollowersFollow
2,713FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US