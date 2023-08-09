US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Bolster Fishery Disaster Relief

US Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) recently introduced legislation to improve the federal regulatory process associated with the allocation of fishery disaster relief.

The “Fishery Improvement to Streamline untimely regulatory Hurdles post Emergency Situation Act” (FISHES Act) seeks to expedite the distribution of federal disaster relief following official fishery disaster declarations — which the State of Florida has requested six times since 2012.

Donalds said:

“The devastation incurred by the U.S. seafood industry in Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian was catastrophic, and the impact still persists. Our waterways are the lifeblood of our economy and the community, and it’s always been my commitment to advocate for water’s vitality—which ultimately benefits countless families, businesses, and the overall development of Florida’s 19th Congressional District. I am proud to introduce the bipartisan FISHES Act, and I thank every member supporting this effort.”

Specifically, the bill:

Seeks to improve the federal regulatory processes associated with fishery disaster relief funding within the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Cuts red tape by enacting a 30-day decision requirement for OMB to deny/approve the State’s spending plan, which will ultimately expedite the federal fishery disaster relief funding process overall.

Check out the full bill text here.