US Lawmakers Host ‘Issues Forum’ On Trump Administration’s Efforts To Gut NOAA

US congressional Democrats held an “issues forum” this week to discuss the efforts by the by the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s DOGE to gut the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Among the lawmakers in attendance were House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Jared Huffman, Vice Ranking Member Sarah Elfreth, Water, Wildlife & Fisheries Subcommittee Ranking Member Val Hoyle and Oversight & Investigations Subcommittee Ranking Member Maxine Dexter.

On February 27, the Trump administration terminated over 800 NOAA employees, accounting for over 7% of its workforce.

Several National Weather Service offices were forced to suspend weather balloon launches due to staffing shortages, impairing the accuracy of weather forecasts. Several offices around the country have been forced to limit operations or close entirely while programs in others have been drastically reduced or outright eliminated. A temporary restraining order was later issued, leading to the reinstatement of some NOAA employees. However, the future employment status of many remains uncertain, leaving NOAA’s capacity to fulfill its mission in jeopardy.?

According to a statement by committee Democrats:

“Dismantling NOAA is a central pillar of the extremist Project 2025 agenda—an effort to politicize science, silence experts, and hand over decision-making to Big Oil billionaires. Elon Musk’s DOGE is leading the charge, slashing life-saving services so they can steal from hardworking taxpayers and give more tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy. Scientists working to protect families from hurricanes, wildfires, and rising seas are being censored, intimidated, and purged—threatening the safety and well-being of every American.”

Panelists at the event included:

Jon White , Retired Navy Admiral and Oceanographer of the Navy

, Retired Navy Admiral and Oceanographer of the Navy Mary Glackin , Retired NOAA official, American Meteorological Society

, Retired NOAA official, American Meteorological Society Marce Gutiérrez-Graudi?š , Founder and Executive Director, Azul

, Founder and Executive Director, Azul Elizabeth Lewis , Senior Associate Attorney, Eubanks & Associates, PLLC

, Senior Associate Attorney, Eubanks & Associates, PLLC Sarah Schumann, Fisherman, and Owner/Principal Consultant, Shining Sea Fisheries Consulting, LLC

Check out a video of the event below.