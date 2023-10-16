US National Science Foundation Awards $220 Million Ocean Observation Grant

The US National Science Foundation announced a $220 million (~€208.7 million) award to a team of research organizations to continue their work in operating and maintaining the Ocean Observations Initiative.

The group is a collaboration of different organizations led by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

OOI is a technical suite of instruments and platforms such as robotic gliders and buoys. These specialized tools can measure the various ocean processes from the sea floor to the surface. Currently, the OOI comprises five arrays: two global arrays, two coastal arrays and one regional cabled array.

Commenting on the work the OOI is doing, Lisa Clough, the head of WHOI’s Division of Ocean Sciences, stated:

“We can think of OOI as directly monitoring critical organs of the Earth. We need to answer questions about changing ocean temperatures and circulation at all depths to determine if the ocean will maintain stable ‘blood chemistry’ despite fossil fuel use. In short, we need continuous measurements in critical places.”

While OOI Program Director George Voulgaris added:

“OOI data serve as inspiration for students in the classroom, who are excited about learning about the ocean with access to real-time ocean data. We at NSF are proud of our continued investment in making these data available.”

