Saturday, August 15, 2020
Underwater Imaging

Virtual Ocean Film Festival Extended An Extra Week

John Liang
By John Liang

If you love watching movies related to the world’s oceans, you’ll be glad to know that organizers for the 2020 International Ocean Film Festival recently announced that the festival has been extended by an extra week.

According to a tweet:

“The #IOFF Virtual Film Festival has been extended one extra week – films and Q&As are available through Sunday, August 16. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite films, all are eligible for the Global Audience Choice Award!”

To buy tickets and passes, click here.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

