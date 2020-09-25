Saturday, September 26, 2020
VoliVoli Beach Resort Accredited As Fiji’s Only Blue Ocean Dive Center

By Sam Helmy

-

VoliVoli Beach Resort has received accreditation as a Blue Ocean Dive Center, making it the only accredited center in Fiji.

The resort went great efforts to be accredited, and the entire team is incredibly proud of their achievement. To receive the award, the team had to implement and demonstrate excellent practices in the following fields:

  • Environmental Awareness.
  • Avoid Garbage.
  • Dealing with the underwater world.
  • Responsible use of resources.

Each category has a whole host of criteria that need to be met by the dive center to qualify as a Blue Ocean Dive Center. The requirements are diverse and vary from the simple, like implementing trash dive, to the more complicated, like ensuring that water is used and recycles efficiently.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

