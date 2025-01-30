Voting Now Open For ‘Get Into Your Sanctuary’ Photo Contest

A visit to any of the USA’s 18 national marine sanctuaries and two marine national monuments can spark endless inspiration.

From the east to west coasts, all the way up to the Great Lakes, and down to the Gulf and the Hawaiian Islands, these precious waterways remind everyone to connect with nature and enjoy the beauty of our planet.

Each year, NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries hosts the “Get Into Your Sanctuary” photo contest, encouraging responsible recreation and inspiring images that capture life in and around these special spaces.

According to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation:

“These public waters tell our shared story, and are spaces where conservation, maritime history, and protecting wildlife are woven together. Hundreds of thousands of visitors spend time within our National Marine Sanctuary System each year, snorkeling, whale watching, fishing, kayaking, and so much more.

“From beautiful sunrises and sunsets, to awe-inspiring shots of marine mammals and other ocean creatures, the photos shared in NOAA’s Get Into Your Sanctuary photo contest remind us why we must protect and preserve our ocean and Great Lakes.”

The public has a chance to weigh in on which photo will become the “People’s Choice.”

This year, there are five entries. To check them out and vote, go to marinesanctuary.org.

(Featured Image credit: Dan Shipp)