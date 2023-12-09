Saturday, December 9, 2023
Whale and Dolphin Conservation Releases Climate Report Highlighting Impacts On Whales and Dolphins

John Liang
By John Liang

WDC Report - Whales in Hot Water
A new report published this week by Whale and Dolphin Conservation highlights the impact of climate change on whales and dolphins.

The report warns:

“Anthropogenic induced climate change is causing rapid and long-term temperature increases and extreme fluctuations, as well as catalysing impacts on the ocean with disastrous consequences, not only for whales and dolphins, but for local ecosystems and human lives too…

“As climate-induced alterations affect both the living and non-living parts of the ocean ecosystem, the entirety of whales’ and dolphins’ environment is impacted.”

You can check out the full report here.

