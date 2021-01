U.S. authorities are looking into how a manatee got the word “Trump” carved into its skin.

The manatee was seen this past weekend in the Blue Hole, headwaters of the Homosassa River in Citrus County, Florida, in the western part of the state.

Originally reported by the Citrus County Chronicle, officials are now asking that anyone who has information to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC (3922).