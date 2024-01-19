Winners of the 2023 Ocean Art Underwater Photography Competition Announced

The Underwater Photography Guide, organizer of the annual Ocean Art Underwater Photography Competition, has announced this year’s winners.

Although the artificial intelligence revolution has quickly changed the global photographic landscape, this year’s winners are a testament to creative perseverance over machine. With new rules against the use of generative AI imagery in the primary categories, the winning photos are 100% real.

This year’s best in show image features a rare and fascinating portrait of a Crab-Eating

Macaque resolutely swimming through the ocean, captured by Suliman Alatiqi.

This year’s competition separated the old Underwater Art categories into Underwater Digital Art and Underwater Fashion. As with the old Underwater Art category, organizers removed editing rules for these two categories and allowed imaginations to fly.

Other winners included never-before-seen behaviors, extra-terrestrial blackwater scenes, images that brought hope and solutions for ocean conservation, ingenious lighting techniques and stunning animal portraits.

Fourteen different categories ensure a competitive contest for all levels and disciplines of underwater photography. The judges evaluated thousands of entries from over 90 countries before selecting the final set of images as Ocean Art winners.

Competition judges included prestigious underwater photographers Tony Wu, Mark Strickland and Marty Snyderman.

Check out the winning photos here.

Below is the complete list of winners:

Best in Show

“Aquatic Primate” by Suliman Alatiqi

Wide Angle

1st Place: Suliman Alatiqi

2nd Place: Ines Goovaerts

3rd Place: Bryant Turffs

4th Place: Giancarlo Mazarese

Honorable Mention: Fabien Michenet

Honorable Mention: Ipah Uid Lynn

Macro

1st Place: Alberto Casati

2nd Place: Byron Conroy

3rd Place: Dennis Corpuz

4th Place: Lilian Koh

5th Place: Guillermo Viveros

Honorable Mention: Greg Sherman

Honorable Mention: Keith Mash

Marine Life Behavior

1st Place: Kenji Sato

2nd Place: Josh Raia

3rd Place: Kat Zhou

4th Place: Johan Sundelin

Honorable Mention: Brandi Romano

Honorable Mention: Todd Aki

Portrait

1st Place: Suliman Alatiqi

2nd Place: Alessandro Raho

3rd Place: Jules Casey

4th Place: Gabriel Jensen

Honorable Mention: Celia Kujala

Honorable Mention: Kat Zhou

Coldwater

1st Place: Alessandro Giannaccini

2nd Place: Celia Kujala

3rd Place: Johan Sundelin

4th Place: Ferenc Lorincz

Honorable Mention: Josh Raia

Honorable Mention: Mayumi Takeuchi-Ebbins

Nudibranch

1st Place: Peter Pogany

2nd Place: Yen-po Huang

3rd Place: Jenny Stock

Honorable Mention: Cédric Péneau

Blackwater

1st Place: Keigo Kawamura

2nd Place: Peter Pogany

3rd Place: Jialing Cai

4th Place: Chris Gug

Honorable Mention: Kat Zhou

Honorable Mention: Steven Kovacs

Underwater Conservation

1st Place: Victor Huertas

2nd Place: Yinan Liu

3rd Place: Andrea Michelutti

Honorable Mention: Dan Mele

Underwater Digital Art

1st Place: Justin Lutsky

2nd Place: Francisco Sedano Vera

3rd Place: Conor Culver

Honorable Mention: Anna Aita

Black & White

1st Place: Joergen Rasmussen

2nd Place: Jon Anderson

3rd Place: Serge Melesan

4th Place: Enrico Pompei

Honorable Mention: Serge Melesan

Underwater Fashion

1st Place: Lucie Drlikova

2nd Place: Anna Aita

3rd Place: Julian Nedev

4th Place: Lucie Drlikova

Honorable Mention: Vanessa Torres Macho

Honorable Mention: Lucie Drlikova

Compact Wide Angle

1st Place: Bryat Turffs

2nd Place: Enrico Somogyi

3rd Place: Andrea Michelutti

Compact Macro

1st Place: Imogen Manins

2nd Place: Marcus Commodore

3rd Place: Regie Casia

Honorable Mention: Miguel Ramirez

Compact Behavior

1st Place: Derek Singer

2nd Place: Brandon Hannan

3rd Place: Andrea Michelutti

Honorable Mention: Keri Frankenstein

Honorable Mention: Andrea Michelutti