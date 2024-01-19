Friday, January 19, 2024
Underwater Imaging

Winners of the 2023 Ocean Art Underwater Photography Competition Announced

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Ocean Art Underwater Photography winner (Image credit: Suliman Alatiqi)
Ocean Art Underwater Photography winner (Image credit: Suliman Alatiqi)

The Underwater Photography Guide, organizer of the annual Ocean Art Underwater Photography Competition, has announced this year’s winners.

Although the artificial intelligence revolution has quickly changed the global photographic landscape, this year’s winners are a testament to creative perseverance over machine. With new rules against the use of generative AI imagery in the primary categories, the winning photos are 100% real.

This year’s best in show image features a rare and fascinating portrait of a Crab-Eating
Macaque resolutely swimming through the ocean, captured by Suliman Alatiqi.

Ocean Art Underwater Photography winner (Image credit: Suliman Alatiqi)
Ocean Art Underwater Photography winner (Image credit: Suliman Alatiqi)

This year’s competition separated the old Underwater Art categories into Underwater Digital Art and Underwater Fashion. As with the old Underwater Art category, organizers removed editing rules for these two categories and allowed imaginations to fly.

Other winners included never-before-seen behaviors, extra-terrestrial blackwater scenes, images that brought hope and solutions for ocean conservation, ingenious lighting techniques and stunning animal portraits.

Fourteen different categories ensure a competitive contest for all levels and disciplines of underwater photography. The judges evaluated thousands of entries from over 90 countries before selecting the final set of images as Ocean Art winners.

Competition judges included prestigious underwater photographers Tony Wu, Mark Strickland and Marty Snyderman.

Check out the winning photos here.

Below is the complete list of winners:

Best in Show

“Aquatic Primate” by Suliman Alatiqi

Wide Angle

1st Place: Suliman Alatiqi
2nd Place: Ines Goovaerts
3rd Place: Bryant Turffs
4th Place: Giancarlo Mazarese
Honorable Mention: Fabien Michenet
Honorable Mention: Ipah Uid Lynn

Macro

1st Place: Alberto Casati
2nd Place: Byron Conroy
3rd Place: Dennis Corpuz
4th Place: Lilian Koh
5th Place: Guillermo Viveros
Honorable Mention: Greg Sherman
Honorable Mention: Keith Mash

Marine Life Behavior

1st Place: Kenji Sato
2nd Place: Josh Raia
3rd Place: Kat Zhou
4th Place: Johan Sundelin
Honorable Mention: Brandi Romano
Honorable Mention: Todd Aki

Portrait

1st Place: Suliman Alatiqi
2nd Place: Alessandro Raho
3rd Place: Jules Casey
4th Place: Gabriel Jensen
Honorable Mention: Celia Kujala
Honorable Mention: Kat Zhou

Coldwater

1st Place: Alessandro Giannaccini
2nd Place: Celia Kujala
3rd Place: Johan Sundelin
4th Place: Ferenc Lorincz
Honorable Mention: Josh Raia
Honorable Mention: Mayumi Takeuchi-Ebbins

Nudibranch

1st Place: Peter Pogany
2nd Place: Yen-po Huang
3rd Place: Jenny Stock
Honorable Mention: Cédric Péneau

Blackwater

1st Place: Keigo Kawamura
2nd Place: Peter Pogany
3rd Place: Jialing Cai
4th Place: Chris Gug
Honorable Mention: Kat Zhou
Honorable Mention: Steven Kovacs

Underwater Conservation

1st Place: Victor Huertas
2nd Place: Yinan Liu
3rd Place: Andrea Michelutti
Honorable Mention: Dan Mele

Underwater Digital Art

1st Place: Justin Lutsky
2nd Place: Francisco Sedano Vera
3rd Place: Conor Culver
Honorable Mention: Anna Aita

Black & White

1st Place: Joergen Rasmussen
2nd Place: Jon Anderson
3rd Place: Serge Melesan
4th Place: Enrico Pompei
Honorable Mention: Serge Melesan

Underwater Fashion

1st Place: Lucie Drlikova
2nd Place: Anna Aita
3rd Place: Julian Nedev
4th Place: Lucie Drlikova
Honorable Mention: Vanessa Torres Macho
Honorable Mention: Lucie Drlikova

Compact Wide Angle

1st Place: Bryat Turffs
2nd Place: Enrico Somogyi
3rd Place: Andrea Michelutti

Compact Macro

1st Place: Imogen Manins
2nd Place: Marcus Commodore
3rd Place: Regie Casia
Honorable Mention: Miguel Ramirez

Compact Behavior

1st Place: Derek Singer
2nd Place: Brandon Hannan
3rd Place: Andrea Michelutti
Honorable Mention: Keri Frankenstein
Honorable Mention: Andrea Michelutti

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
103,922FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
11,200FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US