If you live in the midwestern USA and were planning on going to the Our World Underwater Dive & Travel Show later this year, you’re out of luck.

The show, scheduled for February 29th to March 1st in Chicago, has been rescheduled for next year, according to a note in the latest Dive Industry Association email newsletter:

“The 50th annual Our World Underwater Dive & Travel show has been cancelled for this year but is being rescheduled for 2021. The oldest dive show in the United States, and always one of the Top 4 in country will return next year with its World Class Seminars, Workshops, Film Festival, Exhibit Hall and Social Events.”

For more info, check out the ourworldunderwater.com website.