2024 Women Divers Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The Women Divers Hall of Fame (WDHOF) has announced its list of inductees for 2024.

The class of 2024 included women who contributed to a diverse field of activities, including business, safety, education, diving medicine, environment and conservation, and more.

Elizabeth Kintzing : Educator, Scientific Diver and Ocean Advocate.

: Educator, Scientific Diver and Ocean Advocate. Laura Marroni : Diving Safety Advocate, Technical and Cave Diver and NGO Manager.

: Diving Safety Advocate, Technical and Cave Diver and NGO Manager. Ronnie Damico : Diving Instructor, Scientific Diving Officer and NAUI Board Member.

: Diving Instructor, Scientific Diving Officer and NAUI Board Member. Samantha Whitcraft : Conservation Biologist, Oceans Advocate, and Environmentalist.

: Conservation Biologist, Oceans Advocate, and Environmentalist. Mikki McComb-Kobza : Explorer, Conservationist and Educator.

: Explorer, Conservationist and Educator. Robyn McGinn : Navy Diving Program Manager, Diving Life Support Systems Technical Expert and Navy Deep Sea Diver.

: Navy Diving Program Manager, Diving Life Support Systems Technical Expert and Navy Deep Sea Diver. Penelope “Mossy” Powell (1904-1965): UK, posthumous First Woman Cave Diver, and Co-Author of First Cave Diving Book.

You can find out more information about the nominees here.