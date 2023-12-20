Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Scuba Diving

2024 Women Divers Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Women Divers Hall of Fame
Women Divers Hall of Fame

The Women Divers Hall of Fame (WDHOF) has announced its list of inductees for 2024.

The class of 2024 included women who contributed to a diverse field of activities, including business, safety, education, diving medicine, environment and conservation, and more.

  • Elizabeth Kintzing: Educator, Scientific Diver and Ocean Advocate.
  • Laura Marroni: Diving Safety Advocate, Technical and Cave Diver and NGO Manager.
  • Ronnie Damico:  Diving Instructor, Scientific Diving Officer and NAUI Board Member.
  • Samantha Whitcraft: Conservation Biologist, Oceans Advocate, and Environmentalist.
  • Mikki McComb-Kobza: Explorer, Conservationist and Educator.
  • Robyn McGinn: Navy Diving Program Manager, Diving Life Support Systems Technical Expert and Navy Deep Sea Diver.
  • Penelope “Mossy” Powell (1904-1965): UK, posthumous First Woman Cave Diver, and Co-Author of First Cave Diving Book.

You can find out more information about the nominees here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
103,491FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
11,000FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US