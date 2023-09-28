2024 Women Divers Hall of Fame Scholarships and Grants Now Open

You can now apply for the 2024 Women Divers Hall of Fame scholarships and grants.
This year, seven scholarships available in marine conservation are intended to support a wide range of activities, from fieldwork and conservation and restoration activities to research. Scholarships are available in the following fields:
- Marine biology.
- Underwater archaeology.
- Seagrass and coral restoration/conservation.
- Sea turtle conservation.
- Extreme environment physiology.
- Journalism, graphic arts, photography, and videography.
2024 training grants will also be available to fund diving and diving-related training. Grants cover various training disciplines, from learning to dive to advanced skills.
The deadline for most applications is November 15th, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET. However, the Undergraduate Marine Research Internship deadline is January 15th, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET.
Applicants will receive a notification in February 2024, and the awards will be issued in March 2024.
You can find out more details here.