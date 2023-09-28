Thursday, September 28, 2023
2024 Women Divers Hall of Fame Scholarships and Grants Now Open

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Women Divers Hall of Fame
Women Divers Hall of Fame

You can now apply for the 2024 Women Divers Hall of Fame scholarships and grants.

This year, seven scholarships available in marine conservation are intended to support a wide range of activities, from fieldwork and conservation and restoration activities to research. Scholarships are available in the following fields:

  • Marine biology.
  • Underwater archaeology.
  • Seagrass and coral restoration/conservation.
  • Sea turtle conservation.
  • Extreme environment physiology.
  • Journalism, graphic arts, photography, and videography.

2024 training grants will also be available to fund diving and diving-related training. Grants cover various training disciplines, from learning to dive to advanced skills.

The deadline for most applications is November 15th, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET. However, the Undergraduate Marine Research Internship deadline is January 15th, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET.

Applicants will receive a notification in February 2024, and the awards will be issued in March 2024.

You can find out more details here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

