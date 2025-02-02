Sunday, February 2, 2025
Scuba Diving

2025 IDC Calendar Announced By Buddy Dive Bonaire

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Dive Instructor (Adobe Stock)
Dive Instructor (Adobe Stock)

Buddy Dive Bonaire has announced the full roster of its 2025 IDC schedule under the leadership of Course Director Lars Bosman.

While Buddy Dive has been on the Bonaire dive scene for over 45 years, in the last 10 years, the company has become one of the leading names in Instructor Development in the Caribbean. 

The 2025 Buddy Dive Bonaire Instructor Development Schedule is as follows:

  • February 9 through February 21, 2025.
  • April 13 through April 25, 2025.
  • June 8 through June 20, 2025.
  • August 3 through August 15, 2025.
  • October 5 through October 17, 2025.
  • November 30 through December 12, 2025. 

Buddy Dive Bonaire offers an all-inclusive IDC package. The two week course includes all of the following:

  • All course materials.
  • Shared accommodation.
  • Airport transfers.
  • Meals.
  • Course education. 
  • The instructor application.
  • The Instructor Examination.

You can find out more about Course Director Lars Bosman here, and additional details about the 2025 IDC schedule here

Source: DiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

