2025 IDC Calendar Announced By Buddy Dive Bonaire

Buddy Dive Bonaire has announced the full roster of its 2025 IDC schedule under the leadership of Course Director Lars Bosman.

While Buddy Dive has been on the Bonaire dive scene for over 45 years, in the last 10 years, the company has become one of the leading names in Instructor Development in the Caribbean.

The 2025 Buddy Dive Bonaire Instructor Development Schedule is as follows:

February 9 through February 21, 2025.

April 13 through April 25, 2025.

June 8 through June 20, 2025.

August 3 through August 15, 2025.

October 5 through October 17, 2025.

November 30 through December 12, 2025.

Buddy Dive Bonaire offers an all-inclusive IDC package. The two week course includes all of the following:

All course materials.

Shared accommodation.

Airport transfers.

Meals.

Course education.

The instructor application.

The Instructor Examination.

You can find out more about Course Director Lars Bosman here, and additional details about the 2025 IDC schedule here.