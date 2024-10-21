Monday, October 21, 2024
2025 Marine Debris Calendar Now Available

Sam Helmy
-

2025 NOAA Marine Debris Calendar

The 2025 Marine Debris Calendar is now available for download.

The calendar features the winning entries from 13 students across the US. The winning student grades range from Kindergarten to eighth grade. In addition, the winners hail from eight US states and two US territories. 

The entries were part of the Keep The Sea Free of Debris art contest, which highlighted the impact of marine debris on the ocean and the Great Lakes. Next year’s contest is now taking entries. 

You can view and download the 2025 calendar here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

