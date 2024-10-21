2025 Marine Debris Calendar Now Available

The 2025 Marine Debris Calendar is now available for download.

The calendar features the winning entries from 13 students across the US. The winning student grades range from Kindergarten to eighth grade. In addition, the winners hail from eight US states and two US territories.

The entries were part of the Keep The Sea Free of Debris art contest, which highlighted the impact of marine debris on the ocean and the Great Lakes. Next year’s contest is now taking entries.

You can view and download the 2025 calendar here.