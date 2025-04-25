Saturday, April 26, 2025
Resort Bonaire and VIP Diving Announce New Partnership

Bonaire Shore
Bonaire Shore "Zoomy Sky" by Flickr User: Knight725 https://flic.kr/p/8Vquvv

VIP Diving and Resort Bonaire have announced a new partnership, bringing together two of the leading travel industry brands on the island.

The new partnership will see VIP Diving become Resort Bonaire’s permanent diving partner.

As part of the new partnership, VIP Diving has opened a dive center in the main building of Resort Bonaire. This will greatly smooth out the experience of many resort residents since they will no longer have to leave the resort and head over to the main VIP Diving location to pick up their scuba gear and tanks.

Commenting on the new partnership, Peter Starreveld, the owner of Resort Bonaire, stated:

“Bonaire is the number 1 shore diving location in the world. Many of our guests come to Bonaire for that reason.  Now that we are working hard to take our resort to the next level, it was obvious that we should also provide good diving facilities. We could really use the advice of VIP Diving. VIP Diving is the number 1 diving school on Bonaire and so we are very happy to count them as our partner from now on.”

While Jan van Nieuwamerongen, the owner of VIP Diving, also commented on the new partnership, added:

“Resort Bonaire is fantastically located between the center of Kralendijk and the most beautiful diving sites in the south and east of Bonaire. When Peter approached us with the question whether we might be interested in a partnership, we didn’t have to think long. The fact that guests staying elsewhere can also use the diving facilities made the choice even easier.”

You can find out more information about VIP Diving Bonaire here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
