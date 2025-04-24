PADI, Neuro, Blue Robotics Unite to Raise Awareness for Ocean Conservation Efforts

In celebration of Earth Day this week, PADI and their conservation partners Neuro Gum and Mints and Blue Robotics unveiled a community-driven public mural honoring sharks, rays and the kelp ecosystem through their Blue Earth Street Art program with Beautify Earth.

The program supports public art focused on accessibility of marine ecosystems and technology.

PADI AWARE Foundation Director Danna Moore said:

“This creative collaboration is designed to ignite public awareness, rally conservation efforts, and inspire both divers and non-divers to join the global movement to protect the ocean’s most misunderstood species. This isn’t just a mural — it’s a call to action.”

Unveiled in the heart of San Diego, California, the large-scale mural — designed and painted by Neuro Co-Founder and renowned muralist Kent Yoshimura — depicts the grace, beauty and vital ecological role of kelp, sharks and rays. This mural aims to shift the narrative from fear to fascination with one of the most vulnerable marine species on the planet and the delicate balance of the entire marine ecosystem.

Yoshimura explains:

“Our oceans — and the sharks, rays, and other incredible life within them — don’t need heroes; they need all of us to make mindful choices every day, no matter how big or small. We hope this mural brings communities together, inspires action, and serves as a reminder that protecting our oceans is a shared responsibility, and honor, for all of humanity.”

The mural builds on the long-standing partnership between Neuro and PADI, one that began on World Whale Day in 2024 with a collection of two limited edition re-usable Neuro x PADI tins designed to be used with all Neuro’s bulk bag products, with 20% of tin profits donated to the AWARE Foundation.

Since the partnership began, Neuro has raised over US$250,000/~€220,550 to support AWARE’s ocean conservation efforts, earning them the distinction as one of the foundation’s largest donors to date.

Yoshimura adds:

“We believe true wellness means caring for ourselves, our communities, and our planet. Through this mural and our ongoing partnership with PADI, we’re doing just that — one brushstroke, one dive and one mindful moment at a time.”

According to Tyler Buckingham of Blue Robotics:

“This mural captures what we are all working toward, a more connected relationship with the ocean. We build tools that help people see and explore the underwater world. It’s about the people. It’s about expanding who gets to be part of that experience. Collaborating with PADI, Neuro, and Beautify Earth brings together exploration, conservation, and public art in a way that meets people where they are. It reflects the idea that protecting the ocean starts with helping more people fall in love with it.”