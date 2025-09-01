2025 NOGI Gala Tickets Now Available

The Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences (AUAS) has announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2025 NOGI Awards Gala.

The NOGI honors leading figures in ocean-related fields, including Arts, Distinguished Service, Environment, Science and Sports/Education. The winners receive a statuette. The originals were carved by the renowned artist Vero Puccio of New Orleans. However, today’s statuettes were designed by Wyland in 2005.

The winners of the NOGI Award for 2025 are as follows:

Becky Kagan Schott (Arts)

Richard Moon (Science)

Georgienne Bradley (Environment)

LeRoy French (Sports/Education)

Dick Rutkowski (Distinguished Service)

Commenting on the awards and the NOGI gala, Dan Orr, Academy of Underwater Arts & Sciences President, stated:

“The NOGI Award is the oldest and most globally prestigious award in the recreational diving world, recognizing individuals who have made significant career contributions to the sport, the industry and the world in the Arts, Sciences, Environment, Sports/Education and through Distinguished Service.”

The event will take place during the DEMA Show and will be held on November 12, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. The gala will take place at the Rosen Centre Hotel, 9840 International Drive, Orlando, Florida, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

You can find out more about the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences awards and NOGI awards here.