2026 Beneath the Sea Show Changes Announced

The Beneath the Sea show has announced that in 2026, it will expand the show’s scope to include other adventures.

The move comes in response to feedback from attendees of previous shows, who requested more activities on dive vacations such as nature hikes, zip-lining, river rafting and white-water canoeing — and organizers are bringing those thrills to the show floor.

Fresh adventures and expanded exhibits that attendees will find at Beneath the Sea 2026 include:

Guided nature treks through lush rainforests and coastal reserves

Zip-line courses that soar above tree canopies

White-water rafting and canoeing on Class III–V rapids

Raft river excursions for families and seasoned paddlers

Off-road ATV and jeep tours to remote dive sites

High-adrenaline activities that perfectly complement scuba itineraries

In addition, the show aims to push its marketing efforts into the Metro New York/New Jersey and New England areas. It will spotlight active sportsmen alongside divers. Beneath the Sea aims to merge adventure travel and diving under one roof.

This way, the show hopes to attract a younger, more dynamic crowd eager to master new skills, including scuba diving.

Beneath The Sea returning exhibitors can currently benefit from several perks, including:

Priority booth placement with the option to lock in your previous spot or upgrade

Exclusive early bird pricing with summer-long availability

Dedicated marketing support to highlight your newest offerings

Exhibitors can reserve their place at Beneath the Sea by contacting Ann Marie Mazzucco here.