Alleged ‘Russian Spy Whale’ Found Dead Off Norwegian Coast

A beluga whale thought by some to be trained by the Russian military to spy on NATO coasts was found floating dead this past weekend.

According to Norwegian nonprofit marine conservation group Marine Mind, who has publicized protecting the beluga whale nicknamed Hvaldimir:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Hvaldimir’s passing. This morning, after receiving a sighting report from a local, our team arrived to find Hvaldimir floating peacefully in the water, no longer with us. A necropsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

Marine Mind eulogized Hvaldimir as “not just a beluga whale; he was a beacon of hope, a symbol of connection, and a reminder of the deep bond between humans and the natural world. Over the past five years, he touched the lives of tens of thousands, bringing people together in awe of the wonders of nature. His presence taught us about the importance of ocean conservation, and in doing so, he also taught us more about ourselves.”

For more info about Marine Mind and Hvaldimir, go to marinemind.org.

(Featured Image credit: Marine Mind via Facebook)