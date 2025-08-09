‘An Evening With Dr. Sylvia Earle’ Tickets Still Available

Tickets are still available for an evening with “Her Deepness,” legendary oceanographer Dr. Sylvia Earle.

Earle will deliver the keynote address at the Fins Attached Marine Conservation Gala, “Saving Our Seas from a Mile High.” The event will take place in Denver, Colorado, on September 27, 2025, at The Curtis Denver – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. The event will take place between 5:00 pm and 9:30 pm MDT.

Dr. Earle’s pioneering work needs no introduction, and over the years, she has inspired a generation to safeguard the planet’s oceans. As a National Geographic Hero for the Planet, she has led hundreds of dives in more than 100 countries, highlighting both the beauty and fragility of our oceans.

Fins Attached Marine Research and Conservation sponsors and promotes critical conservation projects in Costa Rica, Mexico and the Revillagigedo Archipelago. During the event, guests will enjoy multimedia presentations, first-hand stories from field scientists as well as interactive displays showcasing efforts to protect endangered sharks, sea turtles and vital nursery habitats.

During the gala, all fundraising contributions will be directed to support community-led marine protection and scientific studies throughout the Eastern Tropical Pacific.

Currently, there are three ticket options of tickets available:

General Admission US$200/~€172

Table Sponsor $3,000/~€2,576

2025 Gala Sponsor $1,500/~€1,288

You can find tickets to the evening with Dr. Sylvia Earle here.