Andy Torbet To Skydive Into BSAC Dive Festival

Andy Torbet is set to perform a stunning display at the BSAC Dive Festival later this month at the West Lake of Spring Lakes in Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire, UK.

During his stunt, Torbet is expected skydive from 5,000 feet/1,524 meters, parachuting into Spring Lakes while fully outfitted in scuba gear. He will then perform the UK’s first recreational skydive-to-scuba-dive, with Torbet plunging straight into the water, submerging and then making his way underwater to shore.

Torbet, known for his work as a full-time stuntman, underwater explorer, skydiving instructor and television presenter, also serves as a BSAC Ambassador. In the air, he will be joined by Ally Milne, an accomplished skydiver and a relatively new diver.

Milne is a British Skydiving Instructor Examiner, holds multiple World, European and National Skydiving records, and frequently organizes high-profile projects, including for Red Bull. The event’s ground coordinator is Dan “Badger” Griffiths, an experienced skydiving instructor and stuntman.

Scoob & Snork Fest will take place on July 12, 2025, and costs £20 per person, or just £5 for walk-in attendees. Guests can enjoy some of the following, although some will incur an extra charge:

Dive and snorkel with friends.

Try Dives and Experience Snorkeling sessions.

Rebreather Try Dives: go bubble-free.

Raffle with lots of top prizes.

Great food and music.

Sponsor stands – trial dive kit from top brands.

To purchase tickets, go to bsac.com.