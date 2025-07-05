Saturday, July 5, 2025
Scuba Diving

Andy Torbet To Skydive Into BSAC Dive Festival

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Andy Torbet on a rebreather
Andy Torbet on a rebreather

Andy Torbet is set to perform a stunning display at the BSAC Dive Festival later this month at the West Lake of Spring Lakes in Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire, UK.

During his stunt, Torbet is expected skydive from 5,000 feet/1,524 meters, parachuting into Spring Lakes while fully outfitted in scuba gear. He will then perform the UK’s first recreational skydive-to-scuba-dive, with Torbet plunging straight into the water, submerging and then making his way underwater to shore.

Torbet, known for his work as a full-time stuntman, underwater explorer, skydiving instructor and television presenter, also serves as a BSAC Ambassador. In the air, he will be joined by Ally Milne, an accomplished skydiver and a relatively new diver.

Milne is a British Skydiving Instructor Examiner, holds multiple World, European and National Skydiving records, and frequently organizes high-profile projects, including for Red Bull. The event’s ground coordinator is Dan “Badger” Griffiths, an experienced skydiving instructor and stuntman.

Scoob & Snork Fest will take place on July 12, 2025, and costs £20 per person, or just £5 for walk-in attendees. Guests can enjoy some of the following, although some will incur an extra charge:

  • Dive and snorkel with friends.
  • Try Dives and Experience Snorkeling sessions.
  • Rebreather Try Dives: go bubble-free.
  • Raffle with lots of top prizes.
  • Great food and music.
  • Sponsor stands – trial dive kit from top brands.

To purchase tickets, go to bsac.com.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US