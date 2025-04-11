Friday, April 11, 2025
Anne Hasson To Retire From Aggressor Adventures

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Anne Hasson retires from Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures has announced that after 41 years of service, its Vice President and Director of Marketing, Annes Hasson, will retire from the company this month.

Hasson’s adventure with scuba and dive travel is as long as the company itself.

She joined her husband, Captain Wayne Hasson, on the first-ever Aggressor Charter exploring the waters around the Cayman Islands. The charter, which took place on November 9, 1984, kicked off what was to become one of the leading companies in the dive travel space.

Anne Hasson has been the vice president of Aggressor Adventures for a while, and her responsibilities include managing the marketing and advertising departments and managing the image of the company’s brand.

Besides working for Aggressor Adventures, Hasson has been a pioneer in the dive travel industry and has many accomplishments, including:

  • 2010 Women Divers Hall of Fame inductee.
  • Board member for the Sea of Change Foundation
  • SSI Platinum Pro5000 Diver.

In addition, this September, Hasson will be inducted into the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands, bringing the circle to a close since it is where her adventure with the sea began in 1984.

Commenting on the news and wishing Hasson the best in her retirement, Aggressor Adventures Owner & CEO Wayne Brown stated:

“It has been a pleasure to work with Anne Hasson over the last 18 years. Her dedication and work ethic are the best I have ever seen in all my years in business, and I thank her for all that she has contributed to this company as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement of travel and leisure.”

You can check out a slideshow of the career of Anne Hasson below.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

