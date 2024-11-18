Annual NOAA Marine Debris Program Art Contest Now Taking Submissions

The annual NOAA Marine Debris Program Art Contest is now taking submissions through December 13, 2024.

The competition is open to all students in Kindergarten through Grade 8 from the United States and US territories.

The submitted artwork should answer the two following questions:

How does marine debris impact the ocean and Great Lakes?

What are you doing to help prevent marine debris?

Submissions can be made via mail or electronically. If submitted electronically, they will need to be in any of the following formats:

JPEG.

PNG.

TIFF.

