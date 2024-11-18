Monday, November 18, 2024
Ocean

Annual NOAA Marine Debris Program Art Contest Now Taking Submissions

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

2022 NOAA Marine Debris Art Contest Winner Image credit: Ian K. (Grade 7, New Jersey)
2022 NOAA Marine Debris Art Contest Winner Image credit: Ian K. (Grade 7, New Jersey)

The annual NOAA Marine Debris Program Art Contest is now taking submissions through December 13, 2024.

The competition is open to all students in Kindergarten through Grade 8 from the United States and US territories.

The submitted artwork should answer the two following questions:

  • How does marine debris impact the ocean and Great Lakes?
  • What are you doing to help prevent marine debris?

Submissions can be made via mail or electronically. If submitted electronically, they will need to be in any of the following formats:

  • JPEG.
  • PNG.
  • TIFF.

You can find out more information here.

Sourcenoaa.gov
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,135FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US