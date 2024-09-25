Another Entangled North Atlantic Right Whale Spotted Off Canadian Coast

Yet another entangled North Atlantic right whale was recently spotted in Canadian waters.

The female whale was confirmed by the New England Aquarium as Chiminea. She was spotted with an entanglement off Anticosti Island by a Transport Canada aerial surveillance team on Wednesday, September 18th.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and other partners will continue to monitor the situation to determine response options and, if weather and sea conditions allow, efforts will be made to attempt a disentanglement.

The type of gear Chiminea is entangled in or where it came from is not yet known.

Oceana Canada is calling on DFO to implement ropeless fishing gear in high-risk areas for North Atlantic right whales, according to campaign director Kim Elmslie:

“Chiminea’s entanglement is a grim reminder that North Atlantic right whales are on the verge of extinction and the urgent need for government action. This critically endangered species has faced a catastrophic 2024 with a loss of nine whales so far. Entanglement in fishing gear is one of the leading threats for right whales. Although disentanglement crews are standing by to try and help her, even a minor entanglement can limit her ability to reproduce. A shocking 86% of right whales bear scars from entanglements. With only about 356 North Atlantic right whales left, including around 70 breeding females the government must do more. Using ropeless gear is a solution that removes the risk of entanglement for the whales and allows fish harvesters access to closed fishing areas.”

While Gib Brogan, campaign director for Oceana in the United States, added:

“It’s been quite a dire year for North Atlantic right whales. News of Chiminea’s entanglement in Canada – one of many known entanglements this year – is a tragic reminder that our governments are failing when it comes to protecting a critically endangered species. Entanglement in fishing gear remains a top threat to North Atlantic right whales and Chiminea could be swimming free today if proper protections were in place. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is long overdue at establishing effective safeguards for North Atlantic right whales that prevent entanglements and simultaneously allow fisheries to operate in a truly sustainable way. The mounting number of entanglements that keep stacking up is frustratingly irresponsible and preventable.”