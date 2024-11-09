Artaic Teams Up With Guy Harvey For New Mosaic Design Collection

Artaic and Guy Harvey have teamed up for the launch of a Mosaic Design Collection.

The new collection will launched at the Guy Harvey Booth #31 at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

The new collection features hand-cut glass medallions and vitreous glass tile murals. These create colorful undersea images from the mind of Guy Harvey, using the techniques The artist has reimagined some of his best pieces, including:

Grand Slam III.

Parrots in the Caribbean.

Dolphins Racing.

Everglades Collage.

Green Turtle with Butterfly Fish.

Commenting on the work, Artaic Founder and CEO Ted Acworth stated:

“Collaborating with Guy Harvey has been an incredible opportunity for Artaic. His vibrant and realistic marine artwork translates wonderfully into the mosaic art form. Each piece, from hand-cut glass medallions to grid-style murals, captures the vivid essence of oceanic wildlife in high-quality, durable designs. Built to withstand the elements, our mosaics are perfect for any setting—from lining a pool, adding art to an outdoor living room, showers, and bathrooms to yachts—offering a lasting tribute to the beauty of the sea.”

While Guy Harvey Licensing and Marketing Director Alex Harvey added:

“We’re incredibly thrilled to partner with Artaic and it’s always satisfying to see Guy’s artwork in new formats. With the variety of formats and customizations available, this is an excellent product for anyone who loves the ocean, marine wildlife, and has an eye for design.”

You can find out more information here.