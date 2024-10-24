Azores Establishes Largest Marine Protected Area Network In The North Atlantic

The government of the Azores recently created the largest network of marine protected areas in the North Atlantic, covering a staggering 300,000 square kilometers/115,830 square miles.

The move brings 30% of the archipelago’s waters to “high” or “full” protection, helping safeguard marine life and vital ecosystems for generations to come — from deep-sea hydrothermal vents to towering seamounts thousands of meters high.

According to the Azores government:

“Led by the Regional Government, with the support of the University of the Azores and the Blue Azores programme, the process of creating the new Marine Park was based on the best available scientific knowledge and saw a high level of participation from stakeholders and civil society.

“Over the course of more than five years, scientists, NGOs, public bodies and associations from the fishing and maritime-tourism sectors came together in a process of co-creation that sought solutions that balanced the conservation of marine ecosystems with the impact on economic activities.”

José Manuel Bolieiro, the President of the Regional Government, said:

“The Azores are taking the lead in deciding what is ours and our future, without being subject to the arbitrary decisions of others.”