Thursday, October 24, 2024
Ocean

Azores Establishes Largest Marine Protected Area Network In The North Atlantic

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Dolphin off the Azores (AdobeStock)
Dolphin off the Azores (AdobeStock)

The government of the Azores recently created the largest network of marine protected areas in the North Atlantic, covering a staggering 300,000 square kilometers/115,830 square miles.

The move brings 30% of the archipelago’s waters to “high” or “full” protection, helping safeguard marine life and vital ecosystems for generations to come — from deep-sea hydrothermal vents to towering seamounts thousands of meters high.

According to the Azores government:

“Led by the Regional Government, with the support of the University of the Azores and the Blue Azores programme, the process of creating the new Marine Park was based on the best available scientific knowledge and saw a high level of participation from stakeholders and civil society.

“Over the course of more than five years, scientists, NGOs, public bodies and associations from the fishing and maritime-tourism sectors came together in a process of co-creation that sought solutions that balanced the conservation of marine ecosystems with the impact on economic activities.”

José Manuel Bolieiro, the President of the Regional Government, said:

“The Azores are taking the lead in deciding what is ours and our future, without being subject to the arbitrary decisions of others.”

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,167FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US