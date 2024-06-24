Monday, June 24, 2024
Balloon Release Ban Bill On Florida Governor’s Desk

By John Liang

-

Water Balloons (Adobe Stock)
Water Balloons (Adobe Stock)

A Florida bill that prohibits the intentional release of balloons, which the state legislature passed in March, has landed on Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk, and he now has up to two weeks to take action on it.

Oceana has been a leader in supporting this bill and advocating for it since 2022. The organization’s Florida-based staff have been on the front lines in passing similar city and county policies and working diligently to make sure this legislation becomes state law — ultimately protecting Florida’s coastlines and wildlife.

According to Oceana:

“Based on previous polling, 87% of Florida voters support local, state and national policies that reduce single-use plastic. Included among the key findings: 92% of registered Florida voters are concerned about single-use plastic products and 91% are concerned about plastic pollution and its impact on the environment.

“We call on Governor DeSantis to swiftly sign this bill into law to protect Florida’s coastal communities and precious wildlife.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

