‘Beyond Blue: After the Storm’ VR Video Game Launches In January 2025

A brand-new “Beyond Blue” virtual reality video game is coming to Meta Quest headsets in January.

“Beyond Blue: After the Storm” will put players back in the diving suit of deep-sea explorer and scientist Mirai (voiced by Erika Ishi’i), as she discovers a beautiful ocean world based in reality and set in humanity’s not-too-distant future.

According to the game summary:

“After a severe tropical storm damages an underwater research station, Mirai and her crew are asked to help repair the damage and lend aid to the creatures in the surrounding biosphere. What they uncover there is more dangerous than they could have realized and will take all their skills, and help from an unexpected ally, to make right.”

The new game has been developed for VR, alongside consultation from leading ocean experts like marine biologist Dr. Erika Woolsey (Chief Scientist & Co-Founder of The Hydrous).

Players will swim through unique biomes, interacting with real-world creatures that few have ever seen in person.

Other features of the game include:

Swap between diverse characters, each with their own personality and abilities, to accomplish goals and uncover what is happening beneath the waves.

Unlock Ocean Insights, mini-documentaries that explore the real-world science that inspired the game.

“Beyond Blue: After the Storm” launches for Meta Quest headsets in January 2025, and is available to pre-order now through the Meta Store at a discounted price of US$9.99 USA/CAN$13.99/£7.99/€8.99.

Check out the trailer for the game below.