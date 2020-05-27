Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Ocean

‘Beyond Blue’ Video Game To Release On PC, Xbox One and PS4 June 11th

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Beyond Blue video game
Beyond Blue video game

E-Line Media, the company developing the “Beyond Blue” ocean exploration video game, announced this week that the game will officially launch on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One on Thursday, June 11th.

Across multiple dives, “Beyond Blue” draws players into a science-driven adventure that is a meld of E-Line Media’s gaming expertise and the incredible insight from scientists like Dr. Samantha Joye, one of the foremost oceanographers in the world. “Beyond Blue” is also inspired by and features content from the BBC’s Blue Planet II.

A “first look” of the game is available now on Apple Arcade for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, AppleTV and Mac.

To learn more about “Beyond Blue,” go to www.beyondbluegame.com or check them out on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Check out the latest “Ocean Insights” trailer below.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ocean

Taking Conservation Action During COVID-19

John Liang -
The Reef-World Foundation -- the international coordinator of the UN Environment Programme's Green Fins initiative -- is calling on the dive industry to keep sustainability high on its agenda during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
Ocean

Apparel Maker Southern Tide Partners With NGO Beneath The Waves

John Liang -
Coastal style apparel brand Southern Tide announced today it has partnered with marine conservation and research nonprofit Beneath The Waves (BTW).
Read more
Ocean

Shark Angels Hosting ‘Dockside Chats’ Webinars

John Liang -
The folks at Shark Angels have begun a series of webinars where they chat with some of the world's best known underwater filmmakers, photographers, free divers and conservationists.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,994FansLike
64,988FollowersFollow
2,252FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,553FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba DivingSpearfishing, and Diving Travel. We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

‘Beyond Blue’ Video Game To Release On PC, Xbox One and PS4 June 11th

Ocean John Liang -
The "Beyond Blue" ocean exploration video game will officially launch on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One on Thursday, June 11th.
Read more

Taking Conservation Action During COVID-19

Ocean John Liang -
The Reef-World Foundation -- the international coordinator of the UN Environment Programme's Green Fins initiative -- is calling on the dive industry to keep sustainability high on its agenda during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US