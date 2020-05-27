‘Beyond Blue’ Video Game To Release On PC, Xbox One and PS4 June 11th

E-Line Media, the company developing the “Beyond Blue” ocean exploration video game, announced this week that the game will officially launch on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One on Thursday, June 11th.

Across multiple dives, “Beyond Blue” draws players into a science-driven adventure that is a meld of E-Line Media’s gaming expertise and the incredible insight from scientists like Dr. Samantha Joye, one of the foremost oceanographers in the world. “Beyond Blue” is also inspired by and features content from the BBC’s Blue Planet II.

A “first look” of the game is available now on Apple Arcade for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, AppleTV and Mac.

To learn more about “Beyond Blue,” go to www.beyondbluegame.com or check them out on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Check out the latest “Ocean Insights” trailer below.