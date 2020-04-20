After months of development and delays, a “first look” at E-Line Media’s long-anticipated “Beyond Blue” ocean exploration video game is now available on Apple Arcade.

E-Line Media is the same team that made the “Never Alone” game about the culture of Alaska Natives. Like the previous game, subject-matter experts were extensively consulted for “Beyond Blue” to give it added realism.

Additionally, “Beyond Blue” features never-before-seen footage licensed from BBC Studios’ Blue Planet II, expanding on the game’s story and educating players about the social and emotional lives of a pod of whales, seen in short encounters.

According to E-Line Media:

* “Beyond Blue is best experienced on newer devices, but it’s fully supported on Apple devices from the last 5 years.”

Full localization of the game in a variety of languages is now also available.

You can also join the game’s Discord channel here.

“Beyond Blue” will be available later on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam, and will retail for $US$19.99 (~18.31 Euros), according to E-Line Media.

E-Line Media will also be hosting on Wednesday, April 22nd — Earth Day — #AsktheOcean, a live event featuring Q&A with the developers’ science advisers for “Beyond Blue.” You can submit questions here or watch the livestream on YouTube here.

The game’s voice cast includes Anna Akana (“Ant-Man“), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (“Hotel Rwanda,” “Pirates of the Caribbean III“), Ally Maki (“10 Things I Hate About You,” “Wrecked“), and Mira Furlan (“Babylon 5,” “Lost“).

Check out the latest trailer for the game below.