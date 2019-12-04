'Big Blue' Artist Roland St. John Unveils 'Shark Angel' Christmas Tree Ornament

Marine life artist Roland St. John has unveiled his “Shark Angel” Christmas tree ornament.

St. John’s new creation depicts an angel sewing a fin back onto a shark. He created this piece to help bring awareness to the global shark finning problem.

The ornament is cast in lead-free pewter, is approximately 3 inches by 3 inches (7.62cm by 7.62cm) big, sports a hand-crafted design and is made in the USA.

Retailing for US$18 (~16 euros), it’s currently being offered at a $4 discount.

To buy it, go to bigbluedive.com.