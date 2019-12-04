With this week’s international giving efforts well underway, the Divers Alert Network is now accepting donations to the nonprofit DAN Foundation.

According to DAN:

“This year’s campaign asks divers to envision what diving would be like without DAN’s trusted services such as its 24-hour emergency hotline, medical information line and dive safety resources.”

In addition to DAN’s core emergency assistance services, donations from the dive community help support hyperbaric chambers through the organization’s Recompression Chamber Assistance Program (RCAP), its oxygen grant program and research that drives industry safety standards.

Donors who contribute US$100 (~90 Euros) or more by December 31st will receive a limited-edition DAN logo T-shirt.

If you’re interested in helping to ensure divers never have to face emergencies alone, you can make a tax-deductible donation in support of DAN’s work at DAN.org/Give.