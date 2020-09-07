Book with Confidence For 2021 With Diverse Travel

Wednesday, September 9, 2020
By Sam Helmy

UK-based Diverse Travel is offering its customers the opportunity to book with confidence for the 2021 dive season.

Customers looking to book ahead can benefit from some outstanding deals at the moment, and to sweeten the pot further, Diverse Travel is offering a further 10% discount on all 2021 package holidays.

What is more, if at the time the final balance is due for any Diverse Travel package holiday and the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office travel advice is still negative, you can choose to refund your deposit or change your vacation with no additional fees.

Highlights of what is currently on offer from Diverse Travel include:

  • One week in the Red Sea on an all-inclusive basis, including flights for £765/~US$1,022 /~€865 per person.
  • One week in the Maldives on a full board basis, including flights for £1,675/~$2,239 /~€ 1,876 per person.

You can find out more information here, or contact Diverse Travel directly here.

