The British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) has announced two new initiatives for club members: a new online learning hub and a series of special interest webinars.

The online learning hub has been created to support clubs, centers and members in moving to online learning to continue their training.

The plan with BSAC online learning has three main threads to it:

Supporting clubs and centers to deliver their own theory lessons Delivering centrally-organized theory lessons using webinar software Developing an integrated online learning platform



Training webinars are now online for Ocean Diver, Sports Diver, Dive Leader, and some Skill Development Course taster sessions too. New webinar dates are being added daily.

In addition, they have announced a calendar of special interest webinars organized by volunteers to help keep us all connected with the sport we love.

For more info, go to the online training hub on BSAC.com or email [email protected].