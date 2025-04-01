BSAC Sets Up New Partnership with Motion for the Ocean To Achieve Cleaner Waters

The British Sub-Aqua Club has entered into a new partnership with Motion for the Ocean, an environmental initiative which encourages local councils to commit to cleaner waters.

Motion for the Ocean has launched a brand-new online toolkit — available to all divers, snorkelers and other water users who want to get involved.

BSAC is calling on all divers — regardless of training affiliation — to take action. The toolkit provides step-by-step guidance to help individuals, dive clubs and the diving trade engage with their local councils and push for change.

What is a ‘Motion for the Ocean’?

A Motion for the Ocean is a formal pledge that a council makes to recognize the critical role of the ocean and commit to taking real action to protect it. If a Motion for the Ocean is passed, the council agrees to embed ocean recovery into its policies and decision-making, ensuring that the health of blue spaces is a priority in areas such as planning, economic development, and education.

By passing a motion, councils commit to eight pledges, including:

Embedding ocean recovery into all strategic plans and decisions

Supporting marine conservation and improving water quality

Ensuring local planning considers the impact on UK rivers and seas

Growing ocean literacy and increasing public engagement

Calling on the government to put the ocean into net recovery by 2030

Public support is key — councillors need to know their communities care about healthy blue spaces to take action.

The toolkit includes:

A ready-to-use email template for contacting councillors

Guidance on crafting effective messages to get results

Advice for clubs on inviting councillors for a Try Dive to highlight the importance of healthy waters

Motion for the Ocean Co-founder Emily Cunningham MBE said:

“Divers and snorkellers see first-hand the impact of pollution and environmental decline. Motion for the Ocean gives them the tools to turn concern into action by working with their councils. Every email, every conversation, and every step taken helps secure a healthier future for UK waters.”

BSAC Chair of Environment and Sustainability Katherine Knight added:

“This is a fantastic initiative, Emily has made ‘thinking ocean’ accessible for councils across the country and this is already paying dividends with the strong uptake and commitment to support the Motion for the Ocean. Regardless of whether you live by the sea or inland, you can encourage your local council to bring the ocean into their conversations and decision making.”

Local councils play a key role in protecting our rivers and seas, but they need public support to prioritize protection. By reaching out, divers can directly influence decisions that affect the waters they love.

To access the toolkit and start making a difference, go to bsac.com/M4TO.