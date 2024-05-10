Canon USA Aims To Empower Women In STEM Fields

Canon USA is supporting women in STEM fields by providing support for female students at the University of Miami.

Canon Solutions America, a subsidiary of Canon USA, is providing equipment to support female students from the university’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science during a shark expedition.

The program provided girls from middle and high schools with the opportunity to sample and learn about the career opportunities that exist for women in STEM fields by providing cameras, housing and training.

One of the key drivers of the program is Dr. Catherine Macdonald, an assistant research professor and the director of the Rosenstiel School’s Shark Research and Conservation Program, who stated:

“As a female professor in marine biology, I am honored to inspire and mentor the brilliant minds of tomorrow to help break down barriers and empower young women to confidently pursue their dreams in STEM. Through the FINS program, we can create a ripple effect of change that will refine what is possible and create a more inclusive and diverse future in the field of science and technology.”

While Canon USA Executive Vice President and General Manager Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida added:

“We are thrilled to support the University of Miami in igniting a passion for STEM among students. Through immersive experience and outstanding technology, we empower the next generation of innovators and problem solvers…Together, we will fuel their curiosity and drive towards a brighter future.”