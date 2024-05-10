Friday, May 10, 2024
Underwater Imaging

Canon USA Aims To Empower Women In STEM Fields

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

University of Miami's Dr. Catherine Macdonald providing experience to students
University of Miami's Dr. Catherine Macdonald providing experience to students

Canon USA is supporting women in STEM fields by providing support for female students at the University of Miami.

Canon Solutions America, a subsidiary of Canon USA, is providing equipment to support female students from the university’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science during a shark expedition.

The program provided girls from middle and high schools with the opportunity to sample and learn about the career opportunities that exist for women in STEM fields by providing cameras, housing and training.

One of the key drivers of the program is Dr. Catherine Macdonald, an assistant research professor and the director of the Rosenstiel School’s Shark Research and Conservation Program, who stated:

“As a female professor in marine biology, I am honored to inspire and mentor the brilliant minds of tomorrow to help break down barriers and empower young women to confidently pursue their dreams in STEM. Through the FINS program, we can create a ripple effect of change that will refine what is possible and create a more inclusive and diverse future in the field of science and technology.”

While Canon USA Executive Vice President and General Manager Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida added:

“We are thrilled to support the University of Miami in igniting a passion for STEM among students. Through immersive experience and outstanding technology, we empower the next generation of innovators and problem solvers…Together, we will fuel their curiosity and drive towards a brighter future.”

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,082FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US