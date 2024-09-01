Monday, September 9, 2024
Ocean

Cayman EEZ Mapping By Saildrone Commences

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Saildrone Starts Mapping Cayman Islands EEZ (Image credit: Saildrone)
Saildrone Starts Mapping Cayman Islands EEZ (Image credit: Saildrone)

Saildrone has started mapping the Cayman Islands Exclusive Economic Zone.

The work is being carried out by a 20m/66ft Saildrone Surveyor Uncrewed Surface Vessel and looks to cover the 29,300 square nautical miles (100,530 sq km) of the island’s economic zone.

The mapping will be a groundbreaking effort, with over 80% of the Island’s EEZ having been mapped using autonomous technology. The mission is philanthropically funded by the London & Amsterdam Trust Company Limited,  a Cayman-based organization that wishes to leave a concrete legacy for the islands.

According to Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Premier and Minister for District Administration & Lands:

“Our waters hold such great value to us for a myriad of reasons ranging from recreational to economic. Conducting this assessment will allow our government to make data-driven decisions that will strengthen our policies and legislation as it relates to our maritime infrastructure. I am grateful to all parties who have worked to bring this initiative to this junction and am eager to learn of the survey’s results and outcomes.”

While Saildrone Vice President for Ocean Mapping Brian Connon added:

“Saildrone’s Surveyor class of USVs provides an available, economical, climate-friendly solution to mapping the world’s oceans. The data gathered by this USV will provide valuable insights into the Cayman Islands’ underwater topography, aiding in the mapping and exploration of the country’s marine resources and ecosystems.”

Sourceoceannews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,038FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US