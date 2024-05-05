Celebrate Earth Day With A New Coral Conservation Project

Aqualung has supported Coral Guardian for the last decade and invites you to do so on Earth Day.

Coral Guardian is launching its latest project in Kenya after two successful projects in Spain and Indonesia.

The project in Kenya is in collaboration with a local nonprofit, Oceans Alive. The project aims to help preserve the coral reefs since 90% of Kenya’s fishing community relies on a healthy reef to sustain their livelihoods. Over the next three years, the project aims to achieve the following:

Conserve and restore 70 hectares of reef in the Kuruwitu area.

Raise public awareness of the importance of coral reefs in Kenya.

Deploy and develop coral restoration methods.

You can find out more about Coral Guardian here.