Celebrate Earth Day With A New Coral Conservation Project

By Sam Helmy

-

Coral Restoration Programs In Roatan Expanded

Aqualung has supported Coral Guardian for the last decade and invites you to do so on Earth Day.

Coral Guardian is launching its latest project in Kenya after two successful projects in Spain and Indonesia.

The project in Kenya is in collaboration with a local nonprofit, Oceans Alive. The project aims to help preserve the coral reefs since 90% of Kenya’s fishing community relies on a healthy reef to sustain their livelihoods. Over the next three years, the project aims to achieve the following:

  • Conserve and restore 70 hectares of reef in the Kuruwitu area.
  • Raise public awareness of the importance of coral reefs in Kenya.
  • Deploy and develop coral restoration methods.

You can find out more about Coral Guardian here.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

