Celebrate National Marine Sanctuary Day With Live events on NMSF’s Instagram

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation is celebrating National Marine Sanctuary Day this week with a pair of live panels on the organization’s Instagram page.

The two events taking place on October 23rd are:

Panel: Access, Equity, and Activism Conversation – Sanctuaries for All

11am ET/8am PST

Featuring Danni Washington, Big Blue and You; Shannon Colbert, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

11am ET/8am PST Featuring Danni Washington, Big Blue and You; Shannon Colbert, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. Panel: Youth Leadership and Activism for Ocean Equity

2pm ET/11am PST

Featuring Joel Johnson, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation; Jaida Elcock, Minorities in Shark Sciences and ONMS Nancy Foster Scholar; Laura Johnson, Youth Programs Manager, The Ocean Project; and Aidan Wells, Earth Echo International.

For more info, go to marinesanctuary.org.