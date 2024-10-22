Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Ocean

Celebrate National Marine Sanctuary Day With Live events on NMSF’s Instagram

John Liang
By John Liang

-

National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Launches New Brand
National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Launches New Brand

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation is celebrating National Marine Sanctuary Day this week with a pair of live panels on the organization’s Instagram page.

The two events taking place on October 23rd are:

  • Panel: Access, Equity, and Activism Conversation – Sanctuaries for All
    11am ET/8am PST
    Featuring Danni Washington, Big Blue and You; Shannon Colbert, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.
  • Panel: Youth Leadership and Activism for Ocean Equity
    2pm ET/11am PST
    Featuring Joel Johnson, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation; Jaida Elcock, Minorities in Shark Sciences and ONMS Nancy Foster Scholar; Laura Johnson, Youth Programs Manager, The Ocean Project; and Aidan Wells, Earth Echo International.

For more info, go to marinesanctuary.org.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,173FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US