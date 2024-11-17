Check Out The Webinars On Tropical Islands Partnering on Marine Debris Solutions

The Tropical Islands Partnering on Solutions for Marine Debris Webinars aim to address the issues faced by these islands with marine debris.

The bimonthly webinar in hosted by the NOAA Marine Debris Program.

The webinar series allows islands to connect and communicate while addressing the issues they face. it also provides support and information for local and federal governments, policymakers and stakeholders to make decisions and face the challenges caused by marine debris.

The latest webinar “From Gear to Ghost: Reeling in the Problem” has been rescheduled to December 10 at 3:00 p.m. EST due to Hurricane Milton.

You can register for the latest webinar here.