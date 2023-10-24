Check Out Tula Blue Minimalist Adventure Fashion Jewelry

Tula Blue is a fashion brand that creates jewelry designed to inspire you as you embark on new adventures.

The company’s products are designed by PADI scuba divers with ocean lovers in mind to support the health of our shared blue planet.

Based out of Austin, Texas, the brand uses sustainably sourced crystals and semi-precious gemstones to create minimalist, durable and comfortable pieces. The latest line of pieces features six items that are the perfect companion for every adventure, from heading to the beach, backpacking and hiking or even sailing. The six items are as follows:

For Those Setting Sail: Willow Mixed Bohemian Necklace.

For the Weekend Warrior: White Pearl Single Drop Earrings.

For the Surfer, Skater or Skier: Celestial Waves Bracelet Stack.

For the Hiker: Classic Clique Necklace Stack with Labradorite Pendant.

For the Backpacker: Enchanted Three Necklace Stack.

For the Beach Goer: The Minimalist Stack.

According to Tula Blue CEO Heather Stringer:

“Our jewelry is hand-made by our team in Texas who field tests every piece ensuring it stands up to the challenges of an active lifestyle. Each individual piece is designed to beautifully accent everywhere you go and everything you do, bringing good vibes every step of the way…Tula Blue will look great and make you feel great no matter where in the world you are – whether that is scaling mountain peaks, shredding waves, swimming in the sea, hiking in the forest or seeking out places waiting to be discovered.”

