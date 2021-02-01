Check Out ZuBlu’s New Interactive Travel Discovery Tool

ZuBlu has announced the launch of their new, interactive travel discovery tool.

The new tool has been meticulously designed to give the user the best possible search journey. It caters to two types of travelers: those who know exactly what they want and those who need a touch of inspiration.

Those who know where they want to go can go straight ahead to their destination search and find a list of curated operators filtered to their search criteria. Those who need some inspiration can use the ZuBlu unique discovery tool, which will propose ideas to them based on what they what to see, time of year they want to travel, and so forth.

Commenting on the new tool, Matt Oldfield, co-founder of ZuBlu, stated:

“As travel restrictions change and countries begin to open up their borders, we believe that dive travelers will be very much focused on getting back into the water as soon as possible. Our new search means that guests will be able to easily find their perfect trip, one that is sustainable and has a lasting, positive impact. And with ever-changing regulations, the role of the travel agent has never been so important.”

