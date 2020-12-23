Saturday, January 9, 2021
Ocean

Christmas Gifts That Support Coral Guardian

By Sam Helmy

Coral Guardian has announced a charming coral adoption initiative that make a perfect Christmas gift.

The initiative aims to raise funds for their important work restoring coral reefs. For €30/~US$36/~£27, you can adopt a coral and name it before it is transplanted into a coral restoration area. Naming it after a loved one who is passionate about conservation makes a perfect Christmas present.

When you adopt a coral, you will receive the following:

  • An email with a personalized adoption certificate that has recently been revamped.
  • A photo of the coral you have adopted.
  • The precise GPS location of your adopted coral.
  • The name of the coral guardian who will transplant your coral into the reforestation area.

You can find out more about Coral Guardian here, and adopt a coral here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

