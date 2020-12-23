Christmas Gifts That Support Coral Guardian

Coral Guardian has announced a charming coral adoption initiative that make a perfect Christmas gift.
The initiative aims to raise funds for their important work restoring coral reefs. For €30/~US$36/~£27, you can adopt a coral and name it before it is transplanted into a coral restoration area. Naming it after a loved one who is passionate about conservation makes a perfect Christmas present.
When you adopt a coral, you will receive the following:
- An email with a personalized adoption certificate that has recently been revamped.
- A photo of the coral you have adopted.
- The precise GPS location of your adopted coral.
- The name of the coral guardian who will transplant your coral into the reforestation area.
You can find out more about Coral Guardian here, and adopt a coral here.