Christmas Gifts That Support Coral Guardian

Coral Guardian has announced a charming coral adoption initiative that make a perfect Christmas gift.

The initiative aims to raise funds for their important work restoring coral reefs. For €30/~US$36/~£27, you can adopt a coral and name it before it is transplanted into a coral restoration area. Naming it after a loved one who is passionate about conservation makes a perfect Christmas present.

When you adopt a coral, you will receive the following:

An email with a personalized adoption certificate that has recently been revamped.

A photo of the coral you have adopted.

The precise GPS location of your adopted coral.

The name of the coral guardian who will transplant your coral into the reforestation area.

You can find out more about Coral Guardian here, and adopt a coral here.