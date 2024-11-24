Coare Shows Off Rebranding At DEMA Show

The folks at ocean advocacy organization Coare showcased their new rebranding at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

They’re not the “Center for Oceanic Awareness, Research and Education” anymore — it’s just “Coare” now.

The organization’s new tagline, “Making Waves With Diplomacy,” emphasizes its focus on finding solutions to ocean conservation via diplomatic means.

According to Coare’s Richard Nelson:

“It really is kind of like the underpinning of everything that we do. So instead of trying to beat people over the head with a position, we’re more about like, well, what is it you really want to get out of this and let’s work together and see if we can’t all do this.”

For more info, go to coare.org.