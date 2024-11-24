Sunday, November 24, 2024
Coare Shows Off Rebranding At DEMA Show

John Liang
By John Liang

Coare Showcases Rebranding At DEMA Show 2024
Coare Showcases Rebranding At DEMA Show 2024

The folks at ocean advocacy organization Coare showcased their new rebranding at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

They’re not the “Center for Oceanic Awareness, Research and Education” anymore — it’s just “Coare” now.

The organization’s new tagline, “Making Waves With Diplomacy,” emphasizes its focus on finding solutions to ocean conservation via diplomatic means.

According to Coare’s Richard Nelson:

“It really is kind of like the underpinning of everything that we do. So instead of trying to beat people over the head with a position, we’re more about like, well, what is it you really want to get out of this and let’s work together and see if we can’t all do this.”

For more info, go to coare.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

