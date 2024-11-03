Sunday, November 3, 2024
Ocean

COP29 Baku Ocean Declaration Released By Ocean Pavilion Partners

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Giant Oceanic Manta Ray, while diving in Socorro - a must while on a Mexico Liveaboard
Giant Oceanic Manta Ray, while diving in Socorro - a must while on a Mexico Liveaboard

The COP29 Baku Ocean Declaration has been released by the Ocean Pavilion’s partners, which include the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego.

The declaration calls on world leaders and governments to take active steps to support and nurture investments in ocean mapping, research and conservation. Supporting these activities will help the planet reach its conservation and biodiversity goals. 

Key actions called for in the declaration include:

  • An expansion of international collaboration.
  • Greater private and public funding.
  • Improved awareness of the ocean’s role in the planet’s system.
  • The creation of more capacity and access, especially on more remote locations and islands worldwide. 

According to WHOI President Peter de Menocal:

“Our future relies on humanity making smart decisions on how to manage the ocean. And making smart decisions demands that we have the best scientific information possible about the ocean and the many ways it affects everyone on the planet. Long-term, multi-scale ocean observations provide the critical data necessary to ensure a sustainable future for all.”

While Scripps Director Margaret Leinen added:

“The ocean has an outsized impact on global climate even when it comes to desertification and is impacted itself by climate change. At least half of macro-organisms on the planet are marine. Most have not even been discovered, much less named, so ongoing discovery of the system supporting life on Earth is imperative to say the least.”

More information about the Ocean Pavilion and COP29 can be found on the pavilion website.

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,197FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US