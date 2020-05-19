Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Scuba Diving Cressi Unveils New 'I'm Okay' GIFs
John Liang
By John Liang

If the COVID-19 shutdown has you itching to get back into the water, the folks at Cressi have come up with some cute and inventive GIFs you can use to show that you’re okay and “ready to hit the water again with a splash!

According to Cressi:

“We know these times have been challenging for our entire industry, but we want to know, no matter where you are in the world right now, that you are okay! Share your photos and videos with us showing us where you are in the world, how you are gearing up to hit the water again and how you’re staying well during this time!”

If you’re a GIF noob, check out the tutorial below to learn how.

John Liang
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com.

