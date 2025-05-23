Daughters of the Deep Is Striving to Increase Female Representation In Ocean Industries

An Australian nonprofit is working to increase female representation in the ocean science workforce.

In the ocean science workforce alone, women make up approximately 37% of that workforce, according to Daughters of the Deep.

Daughters of the Deep’s mission is the following:

“Our mission is to give young women who have a passion for the ocean the confidence and opportunity to try scuba diving, master the sciences, captain ships and become the lead voices in the fight to save our seas. Every time they hit the water, we want them to feel empowered to achieve what they want out of life.”

Despite earning around 50% of PhDs in oceanography, women remain underrepresented in faculty and research positions.

Leadership roles are still predominantly held by men. Gender-based harassment, especially during sea expeditions, also remains a serious concern.

Here are some of the reasons why this is still happening, according to Daughters of the Deep:

Barriers to securing research funding.

Societal pressure to balance work and family.

Social isolation, heightened scrutiny, and systemic bias.

To change this, Daughters of the Deep advocates for the following:

“By implementing mentorship programs, leadership training, institutional support and policies that promote work-life balance, we can create a more equitable field.

“Gender equity in ocean science isn’t just about fairness — it strengthens research, innovation, and our understanding of the ocean.”

To learn more, check out daughtersofthedeep.org.