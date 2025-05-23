Friday, May 23, 2025
Scuba Diving

Daughters of the Deep Is Striving to Increase Female Representation In Ocean Industries

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Daughters of the Deep (Image courtesy Daughters of the Deep via Facebook)
Daughters of the Deep (Image courtesy Daughters of the Deep via Facebook)

An Australian nonprofit is working to increase female representation in the ocean science workforce.

In the ocean science workforce alone, women make up approximately 37% of that workforce, according to Daughters of the Deep.

Daughters of the Deep’s mission is the following:

“Our mission is to give young women who have a passion for the ocean the confidence and opportunity to try scuba diving, master the sciences, captain ships and become the lead voices in the fight to save our seas. Every time they hit the water, we want them to feel empowered to achieve what they want out of life.”

Despite earning around 50% of PhDs in oceanography, women remain underrepresented in faculty and research positions.

Leadership roles are still predominantly held by men. Gender-based harassment, especially during sea expeditions, also remains a serious concern.

Here are some of the reasons why this is still happening, according to Daughters of the Deep:

  • Barriers to securing research funding.
  • Societal pressure to balance work and family.
  • Social isolation, heightened scrutiny, and systemic bias.

To change this, Daughters of the Deep advocates for the following:

“By implementing mentorship programs, leadership training, institutional support and policies that promote work-life balance, we can create a more equitable field.

“Gender equity in ocean science isn’t just about fairness — it strengthens research, innovation, and our understanding of the ocean.”

To learn more, check out daughtersofthedeep.org.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,145FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US